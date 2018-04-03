Wickliffe road rage incident ends with shot fired

The hole left by the bullet as it entered the semi cab. (Source: Wickliffe Police)

We've all gotten angry on the highway, but mad enough to fire a gun at someone?

Wickliffe police are looking for man in a pick-up who fired a shot at a truck driver.

Police say the road rage incident happened on March 29 at 1:20 p.m. A truck driver was traveling westbound on State Route 2 in Wickliffe when a suspect fired a shot at the cab of his truck, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20's or 30's and the pick-up is described as an older style Nissan pick-up truck with an extended cab.

The victim was driving westbound on the freeway at the East 305th Street on-ramp, when he noticed the suspect's black Nissan attempting to enter the freeway.

Things got hazy when traffic built up and the victim wasn't able to change lanes. Visibly upset, the suspect pulled alongside the truck and fired a shot into the cab of the tractor-trailer, immediately exiting off the Lloyd Road ramp.

The victim wasn't able to recover a license plate number but detectives are reviewing video from businesses near the freeway exit.

The bullet fired was recovered from inside the cab of the truck, and it will be sent to the Lake County Regional Forensic Lab for testing and evaluation.

The attached photos show a pick-up that is similar to the suspect's vehicle and the bullet hole in the victim's cab.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information on the suspect is asked to call Wickliffe Detectives at 440-943-1234.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.