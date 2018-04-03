SLIDESHOW: Where does Ohio rank in the competition for the "ugliest" buildings?

The Longaberger building in Newark, OH. (Source: Wikipedia Commons)

Ohio is a state known for many great things.

It's industrial prowess, higher education... the birthplace of Drew Carey (just to name a few).

But it seems as if we left one thing off the list.

YES, our atrocious buildings!

Among the elite, our infrastructure is one of kind.

The Business Insider asked readers to name the eyesore in their state.

Ohio readers went right for the bread basket.

The former Longaberger headquarters in Newark, Ohio topped the list for Ohio. The seven-story iconic building shaped like a bread basket was sold earlier this year.

Don't look for the replica to go bye-bye.

The owner reportedly plans to keep the handles.

Here is a gallery of some of Ohio's other not-so-pleasing-to-the-eye buildings alongside the rest of the nation.

