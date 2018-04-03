Grade-school students take knee during national anthem at Indians game in Seattle

Two students took to one knee while performing the national anthem with a elementary-school choir at Sunday's Cleveland Indians game in Seattle against the Mariners.

The moment was captured in a photo tweeted by a Washington sports writer.

Here at Safeco Field where an elementary school sung the anthem and two students took a knee while performing. pic.twitter.com/HwHIsowsxN — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) April 1, 2018

His post was then retweeted by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who was at the forefront of "taking a knee" during the national anthem.

Kaepernick, along with other athletes at all levels, have been kneeling during the anthem since 2016 to protest police brutality. His protests have led to support from Cleveland athletes, including LeBron James, Johnny Manziel, and Jim Brown.

Catherine Carbone Rogers, the Chief Communications Officer with the Highline Public School District, told HuffPost, "Obviously, the school district respects the First Amendment rights of our students.”

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.