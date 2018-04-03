Bedford principal accused of having sexual relations with high school student

Bedford police have charged a 39-year-old principal with sexual battery after a teen came forward with details of the sexual encounters.

Courtney Alfred is the principal at Education Alternatives.

Police began their investigation last week when the 17-year-old student admitted to the relationship.

The victim told police that Alfred first kissed him in the school gym in Dec. 2016. They had multiple sexual encounters in her van.

Police say the teen also took a video of them having sex. Alfred was identified in the video by her tattoo.

Alfred pleaded not guilty to the sexual battery charge and bailed out on a $25,000 bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.