Police: Drunken driver crashes into police cruiser

A 52-year-old Cleveland woman is charged with drunken driving after she crashed into a police cruiser.

Rocky River police say Kathleen Stringer was driving drunk on March 29 around 10:20 p.m. when she hit a cruiser that was on a traffic stop on Center Ridge Road.

According to the report, Stringer then left the scene.

Officers followed her and Stringer was pulled over on Clague Road, just north of Center Ridge Road.

Stringer is charged with drunken driving, failure to comply and failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.