Cable cutters, here comes ESPN+

For many people who are debating whether to get rid of cable altogether, the sticking points are the ability to watch live sports.

On April 12, ESPN will launch a subscription-based service, called ESPN+, that may fix that problem for $4.99/month, or a year for $49.99.

ESPN is promising thousands of live sporting events but there are some glaring holes that may not make this an easy decision.

In a news release ESPN boasts about an MLB game every day during the season, and the same for the NHL season, you'll notice there's no deal for the NFL and the NBA games.

The same is true for a handful of college conferences that won't appear on the service like the Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC.

Many of those leagues have their own streaming services or channels and clearly couldn't work out deals with ESPN.

ESPN is owned by The Walt Disney Company which will be embarking on a similar streaming project in early 2019.

Using the same technology, cord cutters will be able to subscribe to Disney's streaming service to watch all of its movie and original programming.

