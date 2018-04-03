Jared Leto visits Rock Hall to promote new album "America"

"America" releases to the public on Friday April 6.. (Source: WOIO)

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars addressing crowd at Rock Hall. (Source: WOIO)

Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds To Mars made an appearance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday April 3.

The Academy Award winning actor is on a promo run for his band's new album titled "America".

Literally

Leto has been on a week-long journey across the country in anticipation of the album releasing this Friday, April 6.

The journey started in New York City, and the singer will continue to fly, drive and hitch-hike his way to Los Angeles.

Today around 300 fans came to greet the artist on his stop at the Rock Hall in Cleveland.

This is the band's fifth studio album since they started in 1998.

It was a short stay, but this won't be his only stop in the Cleveland area. Thirty Seconds To Mars will make a tour stop this summer at Blossom Music Hall on June 16.

