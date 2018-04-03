Police looking for violent ex-fiance who caused fatal crash on Cleveland's east side

Police are looking for the ex-fiance of a woman, after he allegedly shot her while she was driving and then rear-ended her vehicle, causing her to crash.

This happened at 11925 Harvard Ave. around 2:30 a.m. on April 2.

Cleveland police say Otis Morman Jr. was a passenger in the victim's car.

Morman was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

The driver, Latrice Rose, 38, survived being shot in the arm and stomach.

Rose tells police her ex-fiance was jealous and thought she was cheating on him.

Rose and Morman had been cleaning a business together called Slammers on Chagrin Road.

She was driving Morman home, when her ex-fiance allegedly pulled up next to her on Harvard Ave. and began shooting. Police say Rose's car was hit by at least eight bullets.

According to the police report, the ex-fiance then rear-ended her car going at least 50 mph.

The impact caused her to lose control and flip her vehicle onto the sidewalk.

Rose's ex-fiance remains on the loose.

Cleveland 19 News is not naming the suspect, because he has not yet been charged.

