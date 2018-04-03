Police: 16-year-old runs away from Mansfield treatment facility

Mansfield police are looking for a teen who ran away from the Foundations for Living Residential Treatment for Youth facility on Nov. 17, 2017.

Police say 16-year-old Khiajah “KeeKee” Habeeb-Ullah left the center located in the 1400 block of State Route 39 and may be in the Akron area.

Police received information she may be frequenting homes in the Lovers Lane, Rosemary Square, and Wilbeth Arlington area of Akron.

Khiajah was last seen wearing her hair parted on the side and combed down to shoulder length. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Mansfield Division of Police at (419) 522-1234, Detective Rich Miller (419) 755-9758, Akron Police Department (330) 375-2552 or their local law enforcement agency.

