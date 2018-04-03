Gun raffle for East Canton youth baseball league receives mixed reaction on social media

An AR-15 will be part of a gun raffle for funds toward the East Canton Youth Baseball Association.

President of the ECYBA David Spencer said this is the fifth consecutive year the association is having the raffle.

Spencer says locals have not complained. However, there has been mixed reaction on social media.

Spencer says the raffle profits have helped the program grow while keeping parent fees low. Each fundraiser brings in about $5,000.

Kids do not sell tickets and the winner makes arrangements with a local gun shop to obtain the prize.

Each raffle winner has to pass a federal background check prior to getting the gun, according to Spencer.

