Cited for not reporting abuse, Aniya Day-Garrett’s former day care must submit corrective action today

Harbor Crest Childcare Academy has until the end of today to submit their corrective action plan to ODJFS after it was discovered they weren’t notifying public children services of child abuse and neglect observations.

The ODJFS received a complaint against Harbor Crest Childcare Academy and a licensing specialist arrived to the day care unannounced on March 23 at 330p. Investigators spent 1 hour and 45 minutes going over the day care facility located in Euclid, Ohio.

The complaint was made after the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

Garrett was allegedly killed by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend who had been abusing her at home.

Aniya reported to Harbor Crest Academy that she was being abused by her mother all the way back to 2015. As Cleveland 19 News first reported, there were 14 forms noting abuse and neglect in Aniya’s folder. Those incidents were handed over to Euclid Police only after EMS had to transport the little girl two years later, in 2017 when she arrived to the daycare with head trauma and a bleeding ear.

The ODJFS found that Harbor Crest Childcare Academy, as a mandatory reporting agency, had not been notifying public children services of incidents of abuse and neglect. Each suspicion of child abuse and neglect must be reported to a public children service agency.

Additionally, the ODJFS investigation discovered that Harbor Crest Childcare Academy did not notify the state when they contacted EMS to transport a child for medical treatment.

What happens next?

Harbor Crest Childcare Academy must file its corrective action plan by today to address ODJFS findings

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.