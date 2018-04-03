Cleveland man charged in drug heist; police seized 140 pounds of methamphetamine

A Cleveland man Tyrone Rogers, 36, was arrested in a drug bust in Boston Heights.

Also arrested was Hector Manuel Ramos-Nevarez, 26, and Gilbert Treviso-Garcia, 24.

The three suspects are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The men were arrested after DEA agents seized approximately 82 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 60 pounds of liquid meth inside a warehouse in Boston Heights.

"These seizures are yet another example of the prevalence of drugs and the demand for drugs in the Cleveland area and surrounding communities," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Timothy Plancon. "The DEA continues our efforts to target drug traffickers especially those contributing to the opioid epidemic in America."

This is one of several drug busts in the area this week.

Akron police seized 44 pounds of heroin on State Route 8.

