Operation Prom Dress offers gowns to girls in need

Operation Prom Dress provides prom gowns to young women with financial need. (Source: WOIO)

A Twinsburg woman is offering prom gowns to girls in need.

Donisha Dowlen said she got the idea after seeing community prom dress giveaways, but said she wanted to tailor hers to high school seniors with financial need.

"Because I was thinking about doing it for the community, but do they really need it? How do I distinguish between the two?" said Dowlen.

She decided to ask the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to nominate girls who needed the help.

She called dress shops for donations. She got both. Operation Prom Dress has given about a dozen dresses so far.

The girls got their pick of several dresses in varying colors and styles.

"Just to have the girls coming in together, trying their dresses on together, taking their pictures together," said Dowlen. "I just like it that, the way they interacted with each other, it was cool, it was awesome."

She says she hopes to expand next year to help pay for girls' prom tickets, hair and makeup, nail styling, and date outfits.

You can find out more on Operation Prom Dress's Facebook page here.

