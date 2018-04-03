Tonight at 6: Severe weather headed our way - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tonight at 6: Severe weather headed our way

Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas (Source: WOIO) Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on the 6 o’clock news.

We continue to track a line of strong, severe storms.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas has your forecast.

And, a local booster club raffling off An AR-15 assault rifle.

We’re asking questions.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Powered by Frankly