Cleveland International Film Festival premiere countdown -- here's the need-to-know

The 42nd Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF42) lineup is set, the staff is ready and popcorn kernels are standing by.

CIFF42 will take place April 4-15 at Tower City Cinemas and select neighborhood screening locations.

The Festival will showcase 214 feature films and 253 short films representing 72 countries during its 12-day run.

Get the full CIFF42schedule and lineup here.

