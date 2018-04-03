Smoking with a child in the car could mean a $500 ticket in Ohio

It could soon be against the law in Ohio to smoke while driving with young children in your car. (Source: WOIO)

It could soon be against the law to smoke while driving with young children in your car.

A proposed state law would fine drivers for lighting up, depending on the age of their passengers.

Senate Bill 106 would apply to children six years old and younger.

If a police officer spots a young child in your car and you're smoking, you could be slapped with a $500 ticket.

You'll find more than a cold drink at Beverage House on Pearl Road in Parma.

Cigarettes are sold from behind the counter, like in a lot of convenience stores.

Freddie Dakdouk has been a manager here for the past eight years.

We asked him what he thinks about a possible ban on smoking with kids six and younger in the car.

“I think that's a good thing, to be honest with you. Only because of the health for the kids and stuff like that. Even though a lot of people are saying, 'we're giving up our rights' as we go on and stuff,” he said.

Dakdouk smokes occasionally, and he hears from smokers who are worried they have fewer and fewer places to smoke in public.

But when it comes to kids, he doesn't think they should be around it.

“The only ones that would probably be mad are the ones that don't care about the children,” he said.

Ohio State Senator Charleta Tavares (D- Columbus) sponsored the bill.

Bob Turner, a customer at the store, said he thinks it's a good idea.

“I don't think they should be smoking around the kids, in cars or in houses. It should be away from the kids,” Turner said.

Fernando Jroncoso, another customer, worries about secondhand smoke.

“I got two daughters, and I don't smoke because of that reason,” he said.

The CDC says secondhand smoke can cause ear infections, more frequent and severe asthma attacks, coughing, sneezing and respiratory infections.

Ohio is not the first state to consider a law like this.

Seven states have laws on the books that prohibits people from smoking inside a car when there is a child with them.

In Alabama, it's for children under the age of 19.

In Virginia, it's under 8 years old.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.