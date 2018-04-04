Northeast Ohio weather: Windy with rain around today

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure will attempt to build into NE Ohio today into tomorrow. A clipper system will drop in on Thursday night. High pressure will make another run at our area this weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! I'll be honest. Today isn't going to be the best weather day. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies and high winds. Winds will be sustained from the west today at 20-25 mph. Winds may gust up to 40 mph.

Areas of light rain or drizzle are also possible today. As temperatures fall through the day, light snow may mix in.

9:00 AM: 43°, Noon: 39°, 5:00 PM: 39°

We are not expecting much, if anything, in the way of snowfall accumulation today.

Winds will remain fairly high through the overnight hours. Light rain may mix with snow through the early-evening hours. We should dry out by midnight or so. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s. (If you're keeping tracking, that's well below average.)

Short-range model guidance is hinting at a few pre-dawn snow showers. Any accumulation will be light and confined to grassy and elevated surfaces.

Thursday Evening Clipper System:

Thursday morning's light snow should end by mid-morning. We expect a little sunshine to break out as the day goes on. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s.

Unfortunately, this break in the precipitation is going to be very short lived. A little clipper system will drop in on Thursday evening. When the moisture gets to NE Ohio around sunset or so, it'll still be "warm" enough for rain.

As temperatures fall into the mid 30s Thursday night into Friday morning, snow will mix in. We may even see a changeover to all snow.

Light accumulations are possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. We won't have a whole lot of moisture to work with, so we aren't expecting a ton of snow from this clipper.

Opening Day Outlook:

Early this morning the forecast does look a little better for Opening Day. (The key phrase there is "a little.)

It's still going to be cold and windy on Friday . Highs will only climb into the mid 40s. The wind chill will be in the mid 20s.

All week long we have been forecasting a wintry mix of rain and snow on Friday. That's still looking likely, but there are some indications this morning that it may actually taper off by first pitch . (That's at 4:10 PM.)

We need to watch this closely. We'll keep you updated!

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 40s.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.