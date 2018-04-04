Northeast Ohio weather: Winter pattern rolls on

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The wind will slowly go down tonight. It is going to be cold enough for some bands of lake effect snow in our area tonight and tomorrow. I'm thinking a trace to 3 inches tonight and an additional trace to 3 inches east tomorrow. Locally heavier amounts where bands stay in the same area. The next system and chunk of cold air arrives Thursday night. We are thinking that snow will develop later Thursday night. 1 to 2 inches of snow is in the forecast. That wave of snow will end around 7:00 a.m. A wintry mix of showers will redevelop Friday afternoon. It will be windy and chilly. Not favorable for a Tribe home opener. The weather is not looking good for it.

