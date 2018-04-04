50 years ago: Watch 'CBS Evening News' special report on Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated outside of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968.

Anchor Walter Cronkite informed the nation of King's murder during the broadcast of "CBS Evening News."

Cronkite's report detailed the shooting and the country's reaction, and included a statement from President Lyndon B. Johnson.

His assassination immediately sparked riots across the United States, and Rev. King has since been seen as a great American hero.

King's campaign for equality and social rights helped end legal segregation, and left a blueprint for demonstrations to come in the fight for racial and social progress.

King was 39-years-old when he died.

Resilience, resolve and renewed commitment to MLK's legacy

Commemorations across the country are planned on the 50th anniversary of the civil rights leader's death, including a march and program at 4 p.m. at the Cory United Methodist Church located in the 1100 block of East 105th Street, Cleveland.

