2 Cleveland cops injured in hit-and-run crash; police search for driver

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Cleveland police cruiser, injuring two officers, and then running from the scene on foot.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, officers and paramedics responded to East 138th Street and Miles Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday for the reports of a crash involving the cop car.

From @CLEpolice on the squad car that was hit overnight: pic.twitter.com/EQNCUQEtFC — Lacey Crisp (@LaceyCrisp) April 4, 2018

Two Cleveland police officers were transported to University Hospital. Airbags were deployed in both vehicles during the crash.

Police searched the area for the driver of the 2005 Chevrolet who took off. He has been identified as Ernest D. Jones, but they were not able to successfully locate the suspected driver.

The Cleveland Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is conducting an investigation surrounding the circumstances leading up to the hit-and-run crash.

