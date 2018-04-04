Severe spring storms leave thousands of Northeast Ohio residents without power

A line of severe storms that crossed through Tuesday evening and into Monday morning knocked out electricity for thousands of residents across Northeast Ohio.

Power crews worked overnight to repair any downed wires or damaged poles that may have been damaged by the spring storms.

As of 6:30 a.m., over 3,000 Cuyahoga County customers were without power. According to FirstEnergy:

Cuyahoga - 3,048 customers affected (1,372 customers affected in Solon).

Erie - 570 customers affected.

Portage - 331 customers affected.

As a result of the outages in Solon, Dorothy Lewis Elementary School is closed Wednesday.

Click here for a complete list of outages.

FirstEnergy says they hope to have power restored Wednesday morning.

Downed trees and wires may be a problem throughout Wednesday as the area is expected to experience more damaging winds.

*WIND ADVISORY* now in place for most of NE Ohio. 40 - 50 mph wind gusts today. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/l03FES2eFw — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) April 4, 2018

*HIGH WIND WARNING* in place for Lake County and the Ashtabula lakeshore. 60 mph wind gusts possible today. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/GRAlT6vs8v — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) April 4, 2018

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories today! Gusts 45-50 mph in most areas with 55-60 mph extreme northeast Ohio and Erie County, PA. #clewx #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/KI2Z5f9HcZ — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 4, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.