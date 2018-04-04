Savannah James, LJFF fulfill dozens of high school girls' dreams at 'Prom Promise' event

Savannah James and the LeBron James Family Foundation are helping to provide a memorable prom experience to local high school students through the "Prom Promise" event.

LeBron James' wife gathered teen girls from Akron-area schools and provided them with a new prom dress, accessories, words of encouragement, and other swag for the students' special night.

This was Savannah's seventh-annual "Prom Promise" makeover. Her husband commended her on her commitment to inspire young women in the community.

