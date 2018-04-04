Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center announce changes after recent riot, vandalism

Changes meant to deter youth riots like the one that occurred in January are being made at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

County officials announced the improvements that have been implemented since the vandalism and riots.

Six teens were arrested and charged in connection to the riot that started. Two people were injured during the riot. Damage costs are estimated at approximately $200,000.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley was in attendance. He previously admitted that the youth detention center is understaffed.

Juvenile Court Administrative Judge Kristin W. Sweeney and other local officials and community partners were also at the press conference.

