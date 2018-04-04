Police search for vandal who broke into Cleveland school, vandalize and smash computers

Local law enforcement officers are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance camera breaking into Cleveland's Horizon Science Academy School and destroying computers and other property inside.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, the vandalism happened at the school located on Denison Avenue.

The suspect broke into the school, damaged the fire alarm box, sprayed the fire extinguisher all over the walls and chairs, and then threw tables and smashed computers.

He also destroyed the school's projectors and portable heaters.

As he exited the building, the unidentified man ripped the vehicle's mirrors off of the school van.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please contact the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.