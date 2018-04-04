YMCA will close Euclid location in May

The Euclid YMCA is set to close. (Source WOIO)

A Cleveland 19 viewer left a voice mail on the Getting Answers hotline asking if we could get answers on the Euclid branch of the YMCA closing.

The Euclid YMCA will close, the facility has been losing money the past seven years.

The location will officially close on May 11.

According to a YMCA news release the facility has outlived its lifespan.

It's true: the Euclid branch of @YMCACleveland is closing after 62 years in this building. Some members told me this is devastating for this community. More tonight on @cleveland19news at 6. pic.twitter.com/ssNsTrZhrM — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) April 4, 2018

The YMCA programming at the Euclid Senior Center will continue.

City leaders with meet YMCA staff to discuss how the YMCA can continue to serve in the community.

Memberships will transfer to the Hillcrest Family YMCA on Mayfield Road.

