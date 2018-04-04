YMCA will close Euclid location in May

The Euclid YMCA is set to close. (Source WOIO)

A Cleveland 19 viewer left us a message on the Getting Answers hotline asking if we could find out more on the planned closure of Euclid branch of the YMCA.

The Euclid YMCA will close, the facility has been losing money for nearly a decade.

"For the past seven years this location has been losing money because of significant operating loss of this branch, almost $200,000a year; 1.5 million over the last 7 years," said CEO Tim Hilk.

The location will go dark on May 11.

"I made friends with everyone who swims. All the life guards, the front desk; even the janitor -- it's hard," said Mya, a 12-year-old member of the local Y.

According to a YMCA news release the facility has outlived its lifespan.

It's true: the Euclid branch of @YMCACleveland is closing after 62 years in this building. Some members told me this is devastating for this community. More tonight on @cleveland19news at 6. pic.twitter.com/ssNsTrZhrM — Sia Nyorkor (@TVNewsLady) April 4, 2018

The YMCA programming at the Euclid Senior Center will continue.

City leaders with meet YMCA staff to discuss how the YMCA can continue to serve in the community.

"I haven't even told my children yet because I know they are going to be very sad," said one parent.

Memberships will transfer to the Hillcrest Family YMCA on Mayfield Road.

