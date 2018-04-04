$36,000 worth of pot seized at Springfield Township hotel

Marijuana taken from the Springfield Twp Red Roof Inn. (Source: Springfield Twp police)

Police say a hotel housekeeper led them to $36,000 worth of marijuana.

Springfield Township officers say the Red Roof Inn housekeeper noticed the pot in a guest's room and called police.

When officers responded to the hotel at 2939 S. Arlington Road, they found almost 13 pounds of pot in the room.

Sean Deaver, 34 of Las Vegas, was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in marijuana and felony possession of marijuana.

Deaver is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.