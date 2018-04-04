2 males robbed, carjacked in broad daylight on Cleveland’s east side

A man and his passenger were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Monday in broad daylight. (Source Stock Photo)

A man and his passenger were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint Monday in broad daylight.

According to a Cleveland Police report, the incident took place in the area of East 67th Street and Bayliss Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when two men went to meet up with another man in the area.

When the victims arrived to the area and met up with their acquaintance, a group of males known to the acquaintances held the driver of the Porsche and his passenger at gunpoint.

Both the driver and the passenger were ordered to the ground and were robbed. One victim was robbed of his shoes, cellphone, and wallet.

After the suspects robbed the males, they took off and left the owner of Porsche, his passenger and the acquaintance behind. They fired several shots out of the vehicle’s window while fleeing the scene.

The victims didn’t want to cooperate with police, as they feared the suspects had felony warrants out for their arrest.

Police are looking for a 2004 Porsche Cayenne gray in color with the front driver’s side window tint pealing up.

The vehicle has bright red brake pads and “turbo” next to the Cayenne in the rear.

The suspect vehicle is described as a brown, full sized passenger van with third row seating.

