LeBron James honors Ken Griffey Jr. during Cavs vs. Raptors game

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
LeBron James honored baseball great Ken Griffey Jr. during Tuesday's Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Toronto Raptors.

James wore sneakers that resembled Griffey's uniform when he played with the Seattle Mariners.

The Cavs forward posted on Instagram, saying Griffey was one of his favorite athletes growing up.

Griffey made his MLB debut on April 3, 1989.

The outfielder got a hit in first MLB plate appearance. 

The Hall of Famer had a career batting average of .284, he also had 630 homers in his career.

While honoring Griffey, James scored 27 points and brought in 10 rebounds in a Cleveland 112-06 victory against the Raptors.

James and Griffey will go down as the two of the best athletes of the last 30 years.

