North Ridgeville Police officer and US Marine dies unexpectedly

The North Ridgeville Police Department said Sgt. Dean Mraz passed away on April 3.

Police said Mraz started serving in the community in 1995.

He was in the detective bureau, he was in the motorcycle unit, a D.A.R.E officer and a field training officer.

Police said Mraz was a police officer in Virginia and is a United States Marine.

The police department is asking the community to keep Mraz and his family in your prayers.

