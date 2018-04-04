Free tax return software available to millions of Americans

The service is available to millions of Americans. (Source Pixabay.com)

The Free File Alliance is a service that gives taxpayers access to free tax return software options.

According to the service's website they are partnered with the IRS to provide free tax services.

The program started in 2003 and more than 50 million returns have been filed.

Anyone with an Adjusted Gross Income of $66,000 or less can go to Free File link to get started.

