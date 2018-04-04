Photo of giant tree that fell onto house shows how lucky Cleveland family is after storm

The tree is laying across three different yards on Landseer Road. (Source WOIO)

A giant tree fell on a house on Cleveland's East Side.

The tree is laying across three different yards on Landseer Road.

No one was injured.

Cleveland Public Power was on scene to assess damage to the neighborhood and the homes.

Orange "Hazard Material" tape is roped around the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

