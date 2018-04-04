Body of a man washes ashore in Ashtabula County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Body of a man washes ashore in Ashtabula County

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Body washes ashore in Ashtabula County. (Source: WOIO) Body washes ashore in Ashtabula County. (Source: WOIO)
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

The body of a man washed ashore Wednesday afternoon.

Ashtabula County sheriff deputies say the body was found in the 6700 block of Lake Road West around 12:30 p.m. on April 4.

The victim, only described as a white man, has not been identified.

The Ashtabula County Coroner will now determine a cause of death.

Cleveland 19 News will update this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly