Body of a man washes ashore in Ashtabula County

The body of a man washed ashore Wednesday afternoon.

Ashtabula County sheriff deputies say the body was found in the 6700 block of Lake Road West around 12:30 p.m. on April 4.

The victim, only described as a white man, has not been identified.

The Ashtabula County Coroner will now determine a cause of death.

Cleveland 19 News will update this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.