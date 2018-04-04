Cleveland native The Miz will defend title in front of 70,000+ a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland native The Miz will defend title in front of 70,000+ at Wrestlemania

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Cleveland native The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Championship in front of 70,000+ people at WWE's Wrestlemania on Sunday.

He is scheduled to have a match against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. 

ESPN reporter Andrew Feldman reported more than 1.9 million people watched the Superbowl of pro wrestling in 2017.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey will also be in a match at Mania.

List of matches featured at the show this year:

  • Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
  • Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles
  • Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
  • Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H
  • Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton
  • Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor
  • Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman and TBA
  • The New Day vs. Harper and Rowan vs. the Usos
  • Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax
  • Charlotte vs. Asuka
  • Women's Battle Royal
  • Men's Battle Royal
  • Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

