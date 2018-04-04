Cleveland native The Miz will defend title in front of 70,000+ at Wrestlemania

Cleveland native The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Championship in front of 70,000+ people at WWE's Wrestlemania on Sunday. (Source Youtube)

Cleveland native The Miz will defend his Intercontinental Championship in front of 70,000+ people at WWE's Wrestlemania on Sunday.

He is scheduled to have a match against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

ESPN reporter Andrew Feldman reported more than 1.9 million people watched the Superbowl of pro wrestling in 2017.

WrestleMania reached a record 1.95 million global households on WWE Network alone, making it the most-watched WrestleMania in history — Andrew Feldman (@AFeldmanESPN) April 6, 2017

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey will also be in a match at Mania.

List of matches featured at the show this year:

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode vs. Randy Orton

Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Braun Strowman and TBA

The New Day vs. Harper and Rowan vs. the Usos

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Charlotte vs. Asuka

Women's Battle Royal

Men's Battle Royal

Mustafa Ali vs. Cedric Alexander

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.