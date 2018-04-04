Opening night at the Cleveland International Film Festival is April 4

Wednesday April 4, the Cleveland International Film Festival opens its doors to the viewing public.

The festival will show pictures in downtown Cleveland and other neighborhood areas up until April 15.

For the 42nd year, movie lovers from near and far can come and watch films from all over the world. This year's list will include 214 feature films and 253 shorts representing a grand total of 72 countries.

Each year is a success but this time around the festival has some record breaking numbers.

This year alone, 108 short films and 79 feature films are directed by women.

That's 43 and 37 percent, are staggering number compared to the film industry as a whole and a solid improvement from year's past at the festival.

In the past few years the festival has done a great job projecting the voice of the underrepresented.

Voice of the voiceless

The LGBT community have a number of films telling stories of love and loss in the category 10% Cinema. Along with several new categories included in sidebar.

Cleveland Connection

The Local Heroes competition features films about and produced by Ohioans.

A number of projects have ties to the city. Local projects like Tripped Up! are taking the film festival by storm.

More Ohio love:

Sons of St. Clair

Zion

Manry at Sea

Assassin's Code

Coby

I Am Evidence

Opening night will be at Playhouse Square and kicks off with an international premiere of the movie The Drummer and the Keeper at 7 p.m.

The Ireland piece was directed by Nick Kelly, and tells the story of the unlikely friendship formed between two young men. The film follows Gabriel, a reckless drummer with bipolar disorder; and, Christopher, a 17-year-old with Asperger’s Syndrome, who yearns to fit in.

