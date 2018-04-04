Cleveland Police looking for woman accused of punching HQs Lounge employee

The Cleveland Police Department looking for the woman accused of punching an HQs Lounge employee. (Source Cleveland Police)

The Cleveland Police Department is looking for the woman accused of punching an HQs Lounge employee.

Police said the incident happened at the bar on West 117th Street around 1:30 a.m. on March 24.

Investigators said the female suspect went behind the bar and started to punch an employee.

Authorities said the victim fell to the ground and the woman kept punching and began to kick the victim.

The victim was injured during the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Holt at 216-623-2511.

