Man hits woman with pizza, fights neighbor and boxes prison walls while drunk: Trumbull County Police

A Trumbull County man was arrested Wednesday morning on a domestic violence charge after he allegedly assaulted a woman and hit her in the face with pizza, WKBN reports.

According to Brookfield Township police, Kenneth Evans also smashed a mailbox, tried to fight a neighbor, threw tires in a roadway and flipped furniture at the scene of the dispute.

Police observed the 24-year-old man to be highly intoxicated; he was taken to Trumbull County Jail where he started punching the cell walls.

Evans denied assaulting the woman, and is due to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

