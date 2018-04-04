You can kill the dreamer, but not the dream: MLK 50 years later

Reverend E.T. Caviness, a longtime Cleveland pastor, can vividly recall when Dr. Martin Luther King visited his church back in 1965.

He also remembers when Bobby Kennedy made the dreaded announcement that King had been assassinated.

"I was right here at the church when I got that word, man, and I fell to my knees," he said.

There's a picture of Dr. King and Rev. Caviness in the pulpit of The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church, snapped more than 50 years ago.

"His daughter always said my dad took a bullet for you...for someone else," he said.

Dr. King was killed in Memphis fighting for more money and safer working conditions for sanitation workers.

On April 4, 1968 one bullet took his life on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel.

"I've seen the promised land. I may not get there with you," said King.

That bullet took the dreamer, but it didn't take the dream.

Fifty years to the day that Dr. King was killed a commemoration in Cleveland was held.

Today, people who remember him being in Cleveland retraced the steps Dr. King took down East 105th Street from Superior Avenue to Greater Abysinnia Baptist Church.

"It's hard to say...so much of himself. I think we would have to say it is being challenged. No struggle, no progress. He would understand and try and make sure hope is still alive," said Caviness.

