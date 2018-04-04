1 dollar margaritas back at Applebee's for month of April

One dollar margaritas are back at Applebee's for the month of April. (Source Applebee's)

The deal will be held at locations in the Cleveland area.

The drink also known as the "Dollarita" is a cocktail served on the rocks and made with tequila and margarita mix.

The Facebook post announcement on Applebee's account has more than 2,000 shares and more than 3,000 likes.

Back in December the restaurant offered Long Island Ice Teas for a dollar.

