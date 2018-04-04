Legless Kent State wrestler Zion Clark lands T-shirt deal to fuel sports dream

Kent State wrestler Zion Clark has a mighty dream, and day by day, it's coming to fruition.

On Tuesday GV Art & Design, a Lakewood sports clothing store, announced they had created a shirt for Clark to help the young athlete raise money to fuel his 2020 Paralympic goal.

The Golden Flash wrestler and Massillon native has excelled at his sport, despite being born with caudal regression syndrome -- a disorder that left Clark without legs.

The "Find a way, not an excuse" T-shirt is part of the shop's new From Within Apparel brand.

The 88-pound Clark made national headlines in 2016 when he appeared in an ESPN feature, which praised his accomplishments in the face of adversity.

GV will also hold a fundraiser for the local star this Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at 17128 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.

