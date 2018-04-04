Kardiac Kids are in the house! 19 Sports Overtime revisits legendary Cleveland Browns team

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime, Tony Zarrella peers into the gridiron past with members of the 1980 Cleveland Browns team.

Dick Ambrose (star LB), Greg Pruitt (star RB) and coach Sam Rutigliano will be in the studio.

Former wide receiver Dave Logan will join the group by phone.

Join Tony Zarrella and the gang tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.