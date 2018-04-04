Traffic moving again after accident closes part of the Valley View Bridge

Part of the fence on the Valley View Bridge is heavily damaged during an accident

The eastbound lanes of the Valley View bridge are back open after an accident had a portion of the bridge closed to traffic.

Valley View police say the accident happened around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday.

A witness tells Cleveland 19 News that two cars collided on the bridge, nearly sending one of the vehicles over the side.

A part of the fencing along the bridge railing has been ripped down from the crash.

No word yet from police about what caused the accident or if anyone was injured.

Traffic from I-480 and I-77 in the area was backed up about for about an hour, while police were investigating what happened.

