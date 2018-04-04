Macedonia dad drowns while saving children off Florida coast

A Macedonia man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the ocean on Monday afternoon in Jupiter, Fla.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Jupiter police responded after receiving calls of an unresponsive man who was removed from the water.

The victim, Nader Khalil, 46, was taken to Jupiter Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to eyewitness accounts, Khalil jumped into the water to save his children from a dangerous undertow.

His children made it back to shore, uninjured.

Khalil is survived by his wife and three children.

The funeral services will he held on Saturday, April 7 at noon at St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church in Seven Hills.

Khalil will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery.

