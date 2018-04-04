Cleveland Police investigating double shooting on city's east side

Two men were shot Wednesday night on Cleveland's East Side, sparking yet another police investigation in the embattled East 93rd neighborhood.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred at East 93rd Street and Wade Park.

Neither the victims names nor conditions have been released by police.

