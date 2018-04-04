Cleveland Police investigating double shooting resulting in man's death on city's east side

Two men were shot Wednesday night on Cleveland's East Side, sparking yet another police investigation in the embattled East 93rd neighborhood.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg on Holyrood Avenue near Rosalind Avenue.

According to police, five men were in a car when they were approached by a white mini-van. Three suspects exited the van and began shooting at the five individuals. Two of them were hit.

All five individuals drove their vehicle to Cleveland Clinic's nearby emergency room.

The 22-year-old victim died from his injuries at the hospital. The other shooting victim was treated and released.

There have been no arrests made in the investigation.

