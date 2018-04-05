Groundbreaking set for new high-rise apartment building in Playhouse Square

The Ohio Theatre George Gund Foundation will be hosting a groundbreaking event for a new apartment tower on Thursday, April 5.

The event will get underway at 4 p.m. in the Ohio Theatre Gund Foundation lobby. Then, weather permitting, leaders will move to the construction site.

The building has not yet been publicly named, but is expected to be a 34-story glass tower that will change not only the look of Playhouse Square, but will also add to the city's skyline.

The Playhouse Square Foundation is adding to its footprint by putting up a massive high-rise adding 319 apartments to the corner of Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street.

The project has a price tag of $135 million. According to the Foundation, financing details will come later. When asked if it will include any public funding from taxpayers, Cleveland 19 was told that "financing is still coming together."

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for more throughout the day.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.