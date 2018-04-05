Northeast Ohio weather: A few snow showers are possible this morning

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

High pressure will continue to build east across the lower Great Lakes today. The high will move off the Mid Atlantic coast on Friday morning. Meanwhile, low pressure will move east over the lower Great Lakes Friday. This will push a cold front through NE Ohio. High pressure will make another run at our area through the weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Scattered, light lake effect snow showers continue out there early this morning. These won't last all day. Any additional accumulation will be light, if any. The first high pressure system I mentioned above in the "Weather Scenario" will be nearing through the day. This should dry us out for several hours.

Otherwise, today will be cold with partial clearing. Hey, at least it won't be as windy as it was yesterday!

9:00 AM: 32°, Noon: 37°, 5:00 PM: 42°

An area of low pressure will move over the lower Great Lakes tonight. This will bring another round of moisture to NE Ohio. (The best chances for precipitation tonight will be over the northern third of the area.) The farther north this system stays, the less precipitation for us.

At this time, it looks like light rain and snow will move in after 10:00 PM or so. Accumulation will be generally light with most areas seeing less than 1" of new snowfall. Those of you in the Primary Snow Belt may pick up about 1" or so.

Home Opener Outlook:

The forecast for the Indians home opener is rarely an easy one. After all, it is April. Anything can happen.

I am, however, cautiously optimistic early this morning. Light rain and snow is possible during the morning hours. An additional round of light rain and snow is possible during the second half of the day. At this time, it looks like this second round of precipitation will fall farther inland and away from Progressive Field. Wouldn't that be great?!

We will keep a close eye on this and we will keep you updated.

Dry or not, it's going to be COLD and WINDY! Temperatures will be in the low 40s at first pitch. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel even colder.

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s.

Is It Ever Going To Warm Up?

Well, yes. We all know that eventually it will get warmer. I will admit that it has been rather cold around here through this Meteorological Spring so far. (Meteorological Spring is comprised of the months of March, April, and soon to come May.)

A lobe of the Polar Vortex (yes, that's still a thing) will stay locked in place near Hudson Bay in Canada through the weekend. This opens the gates for cold, Arctic air to spill from northern Canada into the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast states.

Luckily for us, this little piece of the Polar Vortex is going to push much farther north into northern Canada over the coming days.

The weather pattern should continue to evolve into the middle of April. I think the second half of the month should be a little easier on us.

In the meantime, temperatures will remain well below average.

Monday's high: 44°

Tuesday's high: 44°

Wednesday's high: 50° (Better, right?!)

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.