Northeast Ohio weather: Next system arrives tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We are tracking the next system that is already filling the area with cloud cover this evening. Moisture arrives overnight in the form of some wet snow. Around 1 to 2 inches of snow will fall between 2:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. This is a warm front coming through. The wind will really pick up in the morning and temperatures warm well in the 40s. A strong cold front will track through midday and that's when the temperature begins to fall. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. I'm going afternoon sprinkles along the lakeshore counties and a few showers south of Cleveland. It will basically be dry for the Tribe game at 4:10 in the afternoon. It will be very windy. Arctic air settles in Friday night. Some lake effect snow is expected overnight and into Saturday morning. Another shot of some lake snow could happen Saturday night. Temperatures on Saturday will stay in the 30s.

