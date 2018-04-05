Caught on camera: Police search for armed suspects who brazenly rob Akron sandwich shop

Police are looking for a pair of suspects who robbed an Akron Mr. Hero at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to the Akron Police Department, the suspects walked into the store at 484 West Market Street at 9:15 p.m. on April 3.

One of the suspects, armed with a long pistol, pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded money from the employee.

The other suspect, who had his sweatshirt covering his face, took the money from the register. Both then fled from the store.

If anybody has information regarding the robbery, please contact the Akron Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, or the Summit County Crimestoppers.

