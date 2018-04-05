Snow bands, icy conditions cause string of crashes on Northeast - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Snow bands, icy conditions cause string of crashes on Northeast Ohio interstates

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Early morning snow caused reduced visibility and slippery conditions on interstates leading into downtown Cleveland during Thursday morning's commute. 

The road conditions triggered lane closures in both directions on I-480 in the North Olmsted area, according to North Olmsted police.

The interstate reopened around 8 a.m.

Local police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Department of Transportation worked to clear the accident vehicles from the roadway and treat the travel lanes for icy conditions.

Approximately 100 ODOT crews were dispatched to handle the roads.

The snow is expected to clear out throughout the morning. Click here for the forecast.

