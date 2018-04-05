Snow bands, icy conditions cause string of crashes on Northeast Ohio interstates

Early morning snow caused reduced visibility and slippery conditions on interstates leading into downtown Cleveland during Thursday morning's commute.

A narrow band of snow making its way through Cleveland this morning. Here’s the view from a plow truck on the Jennings Freeway. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/zh9qwfn2EG — Matt Bruning (@mbruning81) April 5, 2018

The road conditions triggered lane closures in both directions on I-480 in the North Olmsted area, according to North Olmsted police.

Stearns Road on ramp to 480 Eastbound closed... no traffic heading east due to series of crashes... @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/1lcltsrLnR — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) April 5, 2018

The interstate reopened around 8 a.m.

Local police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Department of Transportation worked to clear the accident vehicles from the roadway and treat the travel lanes for icy conditions.

I-480 EB at Lee Rd: now blocking the 2 LEFT LANES with ACCIDENT @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/ngkGJYNqAm — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) April 5, 2018

Approximately 100 ODOT crews were dispatched to handle the roads.

Heavy snow falling near @GoingPlacesCLE. This is the view from a couple of the plows working in that area. Be alert for quickly changing conditions this morning. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/TRqC6yGHVp — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) April 5, 2018

Nearly 100 crews are out treating roadways this morning due to cold temperatures and snow in NE Ohio. Please give them room to work. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/Nj0xXNglF1 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) April 5, 2018

The snow is expected to clear out throughout the morning. Click here for the forecast.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.